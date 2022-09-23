Boxing fans are in for a treat because they have the opportunity to enjoy another exhibition of the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. Find out in this story, the predictions, odds and how and where to watch the Money's fight against Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s absence from boxing after announcing his retirement from professional boxing in 2017 has been almost imperceptible. In the midst of 2022, he steps back into the ring to offer an exhibition fight, now against enthusiastic Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura. Find here the preview, predictions and odds for this fight that you can enjoy in the United States through FITE (PPV).

The privileged ones who will have the opportunity of the most dominant boxer of the previous decade are the Japanese boxing fans. It will be in that Asian country where Mayweather Jr. will once again step into the ring in an exhibition fight after having done so in December 2018, June 2021 and May 2022.

Floyd Mayweather Jr's opponent, Mikuru Asakura, besides being a renowned local MMA fighter, is also a famous youtuber, so it is a fact that the fight will have an audience not only in Japan, but around the world. The Pretty Boy has earned international fame based on his boxing talent that led him to become a five-division World Champion.

Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura: Fight information

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Live stream: FITE (PPV)

Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura: Storylines and Head-to-Head

To talk about Floyd Mayweather Jr. is to talk about one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the history of the sport. Simply put, he retired undefeated after 50 fights in which he was crowned world champion in five different divisions. The latter, a feat that only five fighters in history have managed to conquer.

At the exhibition fights level, Pretty Boy has faced kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018, whom he defeated by TKO in the first round, Youtuber Logan Paul and former boxer Don Moore, against whom he did not take a points count and therefore there was no winner.

How to watch or live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura in the US?

Mayweather Jr. will face an enthusiastic but inexperienced opponent. Mikuru Asakura, 30, has an MMA record of 20 fights, 16 wins, 3 losses and 1 no contest. Boxing will be his first experience. Enjoy this fight in the United States through FITE (PPV $29.99).

Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura: Predictions and Odds

It is more than clear who is the big favorite to win this fight. Considering his professional and exhibition fights after his retirement, it will be the 54th time Floyd Mayweather Jr. steps into a boxing ring, while it will be the debut of Mikuru Asakura. It should be noted that the fight has been agreed to only 3 rounds.

Odds Floyd Mayweather Jr -2500 Mikuru Asakura +800

*Bet365 odds