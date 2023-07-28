As the boxing world eagerly awaits the monumental clash between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. for the welterweight title, legendary trainer Freddie Roach shares his insights on this highly anticipated matchup, which has captured the attention of fans worldwide.

With an illustrious career that includes being in Manny Pacquiao‘s corner during the historic Mayweather vs. Pacquiao bout, Freddie Roach is no stranger to being involved in mega-fights. Now, he turns his attention to the upcoming battle between two elite fighters, Crawford and Spence Jr.

While the upcoming fight may not have generated the same mainstream hype, the boxing world is buzzing with excitement, and predictions are running rife. As a seasoned trainer and boxing aficionado, Roach weighs in with his forecast for the momentous clash.

Crawford’s Strategy and Style

Roach’s admiration for Terence Crawford is palpable as he confidently calls him the best fighter in the game, a title Crawford has held for several years. “In this fight, I give the edge to Crawford because he is the more complete fighter“, Roach asserts.

He commends Crawford’s strategic approach and well-balanced style, evident in his meticulous preparation and execution inside the ring. “Every punch in that dressing room is a piece of his strategy”, Roach observes, highlighting Crawford’s versatility in seamlessly switching from orthodox to southpaw.

While recognizing Errol Spence Jr.’s impressive record, Roach still believes that Crawford is the superior boxer. “I am also impressed with Spence. He has a perfect record against a stronger roster of opposition than Crawford. Having said that, I believe Crawford is the better boxer, and that’s why I give him the edge”, Roach clarifies.