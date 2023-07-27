After his release from jail, Gervonta Davis is expected to return to the ring for another fight this year. However, before making any decisions, he still has some community service to fulfill. Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza shared that Davis has several options for his next bout, but nothing is set in stone at the moment.

Rumors about a potential fight with Chris Colbert or Isaac Cruz are premature, and Davis needs to consider all possibilities to find the most realistic and suitable opponent. Davis is coming off a mega-fight against Ryan Garcia, with both fighters cashing in massive checks due to their undeniable popularity.

While he earned a substantial amount from the Garcia bout, he should remain open to other opportunities that may not carry the same magnitude. Insisting on only high-profile matchups could lead to inactivity and delays in his career progression, a trap that many fighters fall into after a big payday.

Gervonta Davis May Fight One More Time in 2023

Stephen Espinoza revealed that discussions about Davis’ next fight are still in the early stages. Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz remains a potential opponent, especially if he wins his upcoming match against Giovanni Cabrera. The rematch with Cruz could be an interesting option due to their previous encounter, which left both fighters unsatisfied with the result. However, there are numerous other potential matchups being considered, and Davis will need to weigh his options carefully.

“Tank would love to, and he’s pretty adamant. He’s got a little community service to take care of. If he can get back to fighting shape and all the details, then certainly the end of this year or early next year is very possible.”, Espinoza told Fight Hype about whether Davis will fight again this year. “There were some preliminary discussions. I wasn’t aware of any numbers being exchanged”, Espinoza detailed referring to a potential confrontation with Devin Haney in the future.

The road ahead for Gervonta Davis could lead to facing top contenders like Haney, Shakur Stevenson, or Frank Martin, among others. Each of these opponents poses unique challenges, and Davis will need to assess the risks and rewards of each potential fight. Davis’ track record shows he’s willing to embrace challenges and seek out the biggest fights available.