Stephen Fulton Jr.‘s recent defeat at the hands of Naoya Inoue has left him yearning for chance at redemption. The highly anticipated welterweight showdown showcased Inoue’s dominance. Despite his disappointment, Fulton remains steadfast in his belief that he is better than his performance suggested.

Inoue’s plans to move up to featherweight after facing Marlon Tapales pose a significant obstacle for Fulton’s hopes of a rematch. The Japanese star aims to become the undisputed champion in the new weight class, leaving little room for a second showdown with Fulton. To have any chance of securing a rematch with Inoue, he must prove himself against top-caliber opponents.

It will not be enough to face foes he has already beaten. Instead, he will need to make a statement by defeating formidable names in the featherweight division. Fulton’s rise to becoming a two-time champion at super bantamweight has drawn questions about the division’s depth of talent, so he must showcase his prowess against a higher caliber of opposition to earn a rematch with Inoue.

Stephen Fulton Jr. Statement on Instagram

While the road to redemption may seem daunting, Stephen Fulton Jr. remains determined to overcome the odds.Proving himself in the featherweight division is the key to earning another shot at the ‘Monster’ Inoue. Fulton Jr. must rise to the occasion and demonstrate his growth and capabilities to secure the highly sought-after rematch.

“Disappointed in myself because I am better than that, I’ve worked hard for over 12 years to get where I am today, and it wasn’t easy. Many restless nights, sacrifices and losses on this journey. I am better than that and it wasn’t my night, I am amongst the elite and I didn’t show that, which is why I’m hurt through it all. It isn’t the negative comments that get to me. It’s more so me knowing I am better than this, but I will be back. Hopefully team Inoue would give me a rematch in the near future or when he has accomplished what he is set out to do. I’ll be back by end of the year don’t count me out and I’ll definitely get my get back! Chin up head high!”, Fulton wrote on his account about a rematch.