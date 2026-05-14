Jake Paul claims $200M offer sent to Canelo Alvarez for mega fight

Jake Paul says he offered Canelo Alvarez $200 million for a potential superfight he calls the biggest fight in boxing.

Jake Paul has once again targeted Canelo Alvarez, revealing that he has allegedly offered the Mexican superstar $200 million for what he described as the “biggest fight in boxing.”

During a recent livestream, Paul claimed he has already discussed the potential matchup directly with Canelo and insisted the financial terms are ready to move forward. “Canelo wants 200 million. I have the 200 million dollars for you, easy money. Jake Paul vs Canelo, let’s get it done. This is what the fans have been waiting for. This is the biggest fight that can possibly be made in boxing,” Paul said.

The comments arrive after Former UFC Brown questions Paul’s career‑threatening injury claim, as Canelo prepares for his return to the ring after nearly a year away from competition following elbow surgery and his upset loss to Terence Crawford in their undisputed super‑middleweight title fight last September.

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Paul continues pushing for blockbuster Canelo fight

Paul also stated during the stream that Canelo had shown interest in the fight during private conversations, increasing speculation surrounding a possible crossover mega-event.

Canelo Álvarez attends David Benavidez vs Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. David Becker/Getty Images

“Canelo says he’s down on the phone, so we’re going to make it happen. I have the 200 million and I think that’s going to be the next fight. Sign the contract Canelo. Much respect to you, let’s make the biggest fight in boxing happen,” Paul added.

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The potential matchup would likely become one of the most commercially successful events in combat sports given both fighters’ massive global audiences and social media influence.

Canelo remains focused on return against Mbilli

Despite Paul’s public push for the fight, Canelo is currently preparing for his scheduled return against WBC super-middleweight champion Christian Mbilli in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this September.

Canelo has not competed since suffering the surprising loss to Crawford and subsequently undergoing elbow surgery during his recovery period. Meanwhile, Paul’s own future in boxing recently appeared uncertain after his stoppage loss to Anthony Joshua in December.

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The social media star previously suggested he might not return to the ring, though his latest comments indicate he remains interested in pursuing another high-profile showdown.