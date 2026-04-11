Jake Paul slams Dana White for anti-patriotic ‘mistake’ with UFC White House card

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will arrive at the White House for a historic event on June 14. Nevertheless, Jake Paul believes Dana White made an “anti-patriotic” mistake with the construction of the main card.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) is an enterprise led by Jake Paul focused on premier sports events. On May 16, they will host an event featuring the return of Ronda Rousey, who will step back into action to fight Gina Carano.

The success of MVP’s events has raised questions about the UFC’s future. Now, Jake Paul has intensified these doubts by stating that UFC Freedom 250, which takes place at the White House, is one of the many mistakes he believes Dana White, who recently judged his fight against Anthony Joshua, is making with his enterprise.

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“[Dana White is] not smart enough. Just look at what he’s doing,” Paul told Theo Von on his This Past Weekend podcast. “You don’t get Jon Jones on the White House card? First of all, Justin Gaethje is going to lose to Ilia [Topuria] on the White House card. So you have a Spaniard beating a white American on the patriotic White House card? Big mistake. Why are you not going to pay Jon Jones? They’ve gotten greedy, and they’ve forgotten their hearts as a company.”

Jake Paul is open to working with the UFC

Jake Paul has evolved from being an actor and YouTuber to an influencer, boxer, and entrepreneur. With his expansion into the entertainment business through MVP, he is sending a clear message that he intends to become a top businessman in the world of sports.

During his talk with Theo Von, Paul hinted at the possibility of the UFC acquiring MVP, but only if he could become part of the organization to guide it toward a better direction than the one he believes Dana White is currently leading it.

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“I’m open to it. Buy us,” Paul added. “We’ll help you guys not be idiots. The amount of money you would spend—like, I don’t have an ego. I’ll work with anybody.”

Jake Paul believes MMA has stalled due to the UFC

According to Jake Paul, mixed martial arts has an extremely high ceiling for growth. However, he suggests that problems with fighter revenue, specifically within the UFC, may be the primary reason the sport is not growing as rapidly as it should.

Are you ready for #UFCWhiteHouse?

Here is the official bouts for UFC White House #ufcfreedom250 pic.twitter.com/NsDGWLRLqN — UFC White House (@ufc_whitehouse) March 8, 2026

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“The NFL pays their athletes 50 percent of the revenue; so if the NFL makes a billion dollars, the athletes make $500 million,” the YouTuber said. “In the UFC, it’s $150 million out of a billion, but when you exclude Conor McGregor and Jon Jones from that, it becomes like 5 percent—$50 million out of a billion.”