Jake Paul admits boxing future remains uncertain after Anthony Joshua knockout loss

Jake Paul opened up about his uncertain boxing future while recovering from serious injuries suffered against Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul has revealed that his boxing future is still unclear as he continues recovering from the serious injuries suffered during his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua last December.

The social media star turned boxer recently shared that he is still waiting for medical clearance after suffering a broken jaw in two places during the heavyweight fight against Joshua. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul admitted there is a real possibility he may never return to the ring. “I think I’ll be able to get a more accurate timeframe, or can I even fight again? That is definitely in the realm of possibility,” Paul said.

The loss marked the biggest challenge of Paul’s boxing career. After competing mostly at cruiserweight since turning professional in 2020, he moved up in weight to face Joshua, a former two‑time unified heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist who had recently returned to training.

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Paul still waiting for medical clearance

Following the sixth-round knockout loss, Paul underwent surgery after breaking his jaw in two places. Doctors inserted two titanium plates, and he also needed to have teeth removed as part of the recovery process.

Anthony Joshua fights Jake Paul in their heavyweight bout. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Paul has not fought since the bout and says he still has not been allowed to spar again. While he continues training lightly and staying active in the gym, his return timeline remains uncertain.

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It does feel a lot better as weeks go by, but I definitely need to get cleared to be able to spar,” Paul explained. The 28-year-old added that upcoming scans will help doctors better evaluate how the bone is healing before any decisions are made about a potential comeback.

Joshua fight changed Paul’s career outlook

The fight against Joshua represented a major step up in competition for Paul, who had built his boxing profile against former MMA fighters, influencers, and lower-level professional opponents before facing an elite heavyweight.

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Now, the injuries suffered in that fight could have long-term consequences for his future in combat sports. “Most definitely,” Paul said when asked if his boxing future was in doubt. “I think it just depends on how the bone heals.”