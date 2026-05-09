Eddie Hearn reacts to Dana White’s claim over Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua promotion role

The promotional battle surrounding Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn, and Dana White has escalated after conflicting claims emerged over who will lead the long-anticipated heavyweight showdown. With negotiations ongoing for one of boxing’s biggest potential events, the dispute over promotional control has added new tension behind the scenes of an already high-profile fight.

Hearn strongly rejected White’s assertion that he would serve as lead promoter for the event, criticizing the UFC president’s comments in direct terms. “Such a clout chaser. Not a chance and contractually impossible,” Hearn said, according to The Mirror. “Let me know when you find your (expletive).” The response came after White stated he would be involved in promoting the Fury vs Joshua blockbuster under his Zuffa Boxing plans.

The disagreement unfolds as Joshua continues working toward a full return after a disrupted year. The former heavyweight champion was expected to fight earlier in 2025 following his knockout win over Jake Paulin December, but his plans were delayed after a serious car accident. Since then, he has resumed training and has been seen preparing alongside former rival Oleksandr Usyk, who has recently been linked to a potential bout with David Benavidez, as he rebuilds toward a summer return window.

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Fury vs Joshua build-up intensifies as promotional dispute grows

The long-awaited clash between Fury and Joshua remains dependent on both fighters successfully navigating their respective tune-up bouts. Joshua is expected to face Kristian Prenga on July 25, while Fury continues to position himself for what could be one of the most significant heavyweight events in modern boxing history.

Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn in attendance during the Dereck Chisora v Deontay Wilder. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Fury has already added fuel to the anticipation after publicly calling for the matchup following his recent ring appearance at Tottenham, where he secured a dominant win over Arslanbek Makhmudov. Joshua, meanwhile, has gradually re-entered the public spotlight, including attending major boxing events in the UK as he prepares for his return.

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Dana White addressed his involvement in the event, stating: “This is the busiest year of my career. I’m gonna be traveling everywhere… I’m focused on Zuffa Boxing hardcore this year… I’m doing the Tyson Fury – AJ fight, too. I’m gonna be promoting that.” His comments directly challenged the long-standing promotional structure traditionally led by Hearn and Frank Warren.

Saudi-backed mega-fight remains in development amid uncertainty

Despite the public disagreement, the Fury vs Joshua fight remains backed by Saudi boxing figure Turki Alalshikh, with plans for a major global broadcast. The financial backing positions the event as one of the most significant boxing spectacles in recent memory once finalized.

However, the promotional dispute highlights the complexity behind organizing such a large-scale event involving multiple competing entities. While both fighters remain focused on their immediate fights, the business side continues to generate headlines and uncertainty.

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For now, the bout remains conditional on performance in upcoming fights, but the growing tension between promoters has only intensified anticipation for a matchup that continues to dominate boxing discussions worldwide.