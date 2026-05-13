Former UFC veteran Matt Brown questions Jake Paul’s career-threatening injury claim

Former UFC veteran Matt Brown criticized Jake Paul’s claim that a broken jaw could potentially end his boxing career.

Former UFC fighter Matt Brown publicly pushed back against recent comments made by Jake Paul regarding the long-term effects of the broken jaw he suffered in his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

“Never fight again bc of broken jaw? How does that work? Jaws heal well. I’ve had mine broken twice and didn’t even get it wired,” Brown wrote on social media while responding to Paul’s comments.

Paul recently revealed that doctors have advised caution about a potential return to fighting, suggesting that the injury could possibly end his boxing career. Brown, however, strongly disagreed with that assessment based on his own experience in combat sports.

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The injury occurred during the sixth round of Paul’s loss to Joshua, when the British heavyweight landed a decisive right hand that dropped Paul for the first knockout defeat of his professional career.

Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul in their heavyweight bout. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Brown rejects concerns over Paul’s broken jaw

Brown questioned the seriousness of Paul’s concerns, explaining that broken jaws are relatively common injuries in combat sports and are typically recoverable for professional fighters.

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The longtime UFC welterweight competed for nearly two decades and built a reputation as one of the sport’s most aggressive knockout artists. Brown finished his MMA career with 13 UFC knockouts, one of the highest totals in promotional history.

Paul still awaiting full medical clearance

Despite Brown’s criticism, Paul stated during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show that he still has not been medically cleared to spar or absorb contact nearly five months after the loss.

According to Paul, his doctor remains concerned about the way the jaw healed and has advised against returning to the ring until the recovery process is fully complete.

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The situation has created uncertainty surrounding Paul’s boxing future following what was expected to be the biggest test of his career against Joshua. While questions remain about whether the injury could truly end his fighting career, the debate has already sparked strong reactions throughout the combat sports world.