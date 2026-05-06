Tyson Fury faces key decision as new challenger pushes for fight before Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury faces a key decision as a new challenger pushes for a fight before his long‑awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua, adding pressure to the heavyweight landscape.

Tyson Fury is evaluating whether to take another fight before his anticipated clash with Anthony Joshua, as activity ahead of that matchup becomes a real possibility. With Joshua already set to return against Kristian Prenga, attention has shifted to Fury’s next move and whether he will stay active in the meantime.

A new option has emerged in the form of WBO heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley, who has openly called for the opportunity. “I want to compete with the best and test myself… let me know who it is, I’ll say yes,” Wardley said, making it clear he is ready for a high-profile bout.

The situation adds pressure on Fury’s camp to make a decision, especially with recent news indicating that Tyson Fury could be planning another fight and multiple contenders trying to position themselves for a major bout before the end of the year.

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Wardley targets top names to elevate his status

Wardley has made it clear that his ambitions go beyond just one opponent. Alongside Fury, he has also mentioned Oleksandr Usyk as a potential target, showing his willingness to face the division’s elite.

Anthony Joshua is seen in attendance following the heavyweight fight between Fury and Makhmudov. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

His approach reflects a broader strategy to prove himself quickly at the highest level. Taking on a name like Fury would not only elevate his profile but also reshape the current landscape of the heavyweight division.

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Risk grows as heavyweight plans remain fluid

For Fury, taking a fight before Joshua could help maintain rhythm and sharpen his form. However, it also introduces risk at a crucial moment, with a major bout already planned later in the year.

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The heavyweight division remains in flux, and Fury’s next move could have lasting implications. Whether he opts for activity or patience, the decision will play a key role in shaping one of boxing’s most anticipated matchups.