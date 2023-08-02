In what is being billed as one of the most exciting matchups of the year, Jake Paul is gearing up to step into the ring with Nate Diaz on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Having established a formidable boxing career with an impressive 6-1 record, Paul is eager to add another victory to his name and prove his mettle against a seasoned opponent like Diaz.

Nate Diaz, a true icon in the world of mixed martial arts, is no stranger to high-stakes competition. With a record of 22 wins and 13 losses in MMA, Diaz is ready to take on a new challenge and make his debut in professional boxing. The prospect of Diaz showcasing his skills in a different discipline has generated immense excitement among fans and critics alike.

As both fighters prepare for this momentous clash, the intensity is palpable. Jake Paul’s journey in the boxing realm has been nothing short of impressive, and despite a recent loss to Tommy Fury, the YouTuber turned pugilist remains confident in his abilities. On the other hand, Nate Diaz’s illustrious career in MMA has earned him a reputation as a tenacious competitor.

Paul Slams Diaz With Harsh Words

In the lead-up to the fight, Paul had some choice words for his opponent and the people on his team during a promotional interview with DAZN, stating, “He doesn’t even have that much mental capacity. I think people are scared of him and his wannabe cholo friends. But I think they are all f-ing bird brain idiots”.

Paul then went further with a bold statement: “If you are one of his opponents and you are scared of the way he acts throwing bottles at people, then maybe he can get in your head. But I’m not scared of anything or anyone on his team, anything like that in general. And he is not the smartest person in the world, so his words and the sentences he can’t complete don’t really bother me”.

The trash talk leading up to the fight has been nothing short of intense, with Paul not holding back in his assessment of Diaz’s mental capacity and antics outside the ring. However, Díaz has remained undeterred, expressing confidence in his ability to stay focused and rise above any mind games his opponent may attempt.