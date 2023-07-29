The highly anticipated Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford weigh-in took an unexpected turn when two formidable boxers, Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo, engaged in a heated confrontation backstage. A video clip capturing the intense moment quickly went viral on social media, stirring excitement among boxing enthusiasts.

Caleb Plant, known for his headline-stealing antics, was at the center of the altercation, delivering an open-hand left hook to Jermall Charlo’s face. Charlo appeared taken aback, seemingly unprepared for the physical exchange. This incident added fuel to the fire of speculation surrounding a potential clash between the two talented fighters.

While Caleb Plant’s recent matches against boxing stars Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez resulted in two clear losses, his history of engaging in high-profile confrontations has kept his name relevant in the sport. However, questions arise about whether his recent performances affect his readiness for a potential fight against Charlo.

Charlo’s Return to the Spotlight

The possibility of a matchup between Jermall Charlo and Caleb Plant at 168 pounds generates considerable interest in the boxing world. As fans eagerly await official announcements, the tension between these two charismatic fighters adds an intriguing layer to the potential bout.

For Jermall Charlo, the altercation marked a notable return to the headlines after a prolonged absence from the spotlight. As the current WBC middleweight titleholder, Charlo had been out of the news for over two years, with the exception of an incident Benavidez during another event.

Charlo’s last fight occurred in June 2021, securing a victory over Juan Macias Montiel. Initially slated to face Canelo in September, plans took an unexpected turn when his twin brother, Jermell Charlo, stepped up to the challenge instead.