Renowned WWE star Logan Paul is gearing up for an exhilarating return to the world of boxing, much to the delight of fans. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi has revealed that Paul will be stepping back into the ring on October 14, in what is being billed as “The Prime Card” event. This momentous occasion will take place in the electrifying city of Manchester, England, where an unforgettable showdown awaits.

While the identity of Logan Paul’s formidable opponent is shrouded in mystery, one thing is certain – this bout is bound to be an unmissable spectacle for boxing enthusiasts and WWE fans alike. Paul’s previous exhibition match against legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., resulting in a draw, only adds to the anticipation surrounding his boxing comeback. The star’s thirst for victory and redemption after his sole professional defeat against KSI will undoubtedly fuel his drive to succeed.

Beyond the boxing ring, Logan Paul is set to make a captivating appearance on WWE RAW’s July 31 episode. As SummerSlam edges closer, his involvement adds an extra layer of excitement to the go-home show. With the WWE universe eagerly awaiting Paul’s appearance, the anticipation for the blockbuster pay-per-view event reaches fever pitch.

“The Prime Card” to Have KSI

“The Prime Card” event promises to be a defining moment in Logan Paul’s career. As he passionately expressed per ESPN, “I’m f—ing pumped, man. It’s been so long since I had a boxing fight, and I feel like I’ve kind of been left out of the conversation. But I don’t train wrestling, I train boxing.”

The anticipation surrounding the identity of his opponent has ignited a flurry of rumors and speculations, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. This carefully crafted event aims to deliver a memorable experience to audiences worldwide.

Moreover, adding to the excitement, it has been confirmed that Logan Paul’s longtime rival, KSI, will also feature on “The Prime Card” event. Their rivalry has been a centerpiece of the YouTube boxing scene, and fans will undoubtedly be thrilled to witness their anticipated separate matchups.