The New York Mets appear poised to strengthen their roster even further as they prepare for the 2025 MLB season. Following the acquisition of Juan Soto on the largest contract in MLB history, the Mets are going all-in to contend for a championship. Now, they’ve taken another major step by bringing back a key player from last year’s National League Championship Series (NLCS) Finals.

Building on last season’s near-miss in the World Series, the Mets‘ front office is clearly motivated to construct a powerhouse lineup. With Soto anchoring their efforts, the team aims to exceed last year’s performance, which ended in a hard-fought NLCS loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets have reached an agreement with left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea, who played for the team last season after a stint with the San Diego Padres. “Sean Manaea returning to Mets on $75 million contract as rotation nears completion,” Heyman shared via his X (formerly Twitter) account, noting that the deal is pending a physical.

Manaea had opted out of his $13.5 million contract for the 2025 season to explore free agency but ultimately decided to return to New York. The Mets secured Manaea with a three-year, $75 million deal, outbidding other offers he received on the open market.

NLDS Phillies Vs. Mets New York Mets starting pitcher Sean Manaea 59 throws during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y., on October 8, 2024.

Key signings to bolster Juan Soto’s support in the Mets

Before the announcement of Sean Manaea’s return to the roster, the Mets had already secured four impactful signings to enhance their game plan, particularly with Juan Soto as a centerpiece. While the Mets had pursued Soto to strengthen their lineup, their rotation already included Kodai Senga and David Peterson. However, they faced a setback with the departure of Luis Severino, who will now play for the Athletics.

In addition to these names, the Mets reinforced their roster by acquiring Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes, further signaling their commitment to building around Soto. Fans were already content with these moves, but Manaea’s unexpected return has added another layer of excitement. His presence could prove pivotal in the team’s pursuit of a championship.

Manaea’s stats with the Mets last season

When it seemed likely that Manaea would leave the team for another franchise, the Mets made an offer that kept him in their rotation. A key factor in bringing him back was his impressive performance during the season.

In the regular season, Manaea appeared in 32 games, pitching a career-high 181 innings. He allowed 75 runs on 134 hits, including just 21 home runs, while recording 184 strikeouts—a testament to his dominance on the mound.

During the playoffs, Manaea continued to deliver strong performances. Over four appearances, he pitched 19 innings, striking out 19 batters. Despite allowing 17 hits and 11 runs, he gave up only three home runs, showcasing his ability to limit damage in high-pressure situations.