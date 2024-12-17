Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor over potential fight negotiations

Jake Paul has once again grabbed headlines with bold declarations about a potential fight involving former UFC champion Conor McGregor. This time, “The Problem Child” claims that McGregor’s management team has been actively pursuing negotiations for a bout with him. The revelation comes in the wake of McGregor’s recent announcement that he is in preliminary talks to face Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, in a boxing exhibition.

Paul took to social media to address the situation, suggesting McGregor is in desperate need of a high-profile fight. “Now it all makes sense why Conor McGregor & his management team have been desperately trying to get MVP to negotiate for a fight between us,” Jake tweeted.

He also made it clear that any fight with McGregor would require the involvement or approval of UFC president Dana White. “The only way we’re willing to explore me vs Conor in a pro boxing/MMA fight is if Dana White/UFC are at the table directly or make it clear they are ok with discussions,” he added, dismissing McGregor as “washed” and claiming the Irishman “needs the Pauls.”

McGregor, who has not fought in MMA since his devastating leg injury against Dustin Poirier in 2021, is currently under contract with the UFC for two more fights. This contractual obligation complicates any potential boxing or MMA match outside the promotion, as UFC president Dana White has repeatedly stated his refusal to work with the Paul brothers. White’s long-standing disdain for Jake and Logan has been well-documented, with the UFC boss previously declaring, “I’m not gonna f***** loan them a guy.”

Jake Paul’s response to Conor McGregor

Despite these obstacles, McGregor appears eager to return to combat sports in any form, confirming on Tuesday he is set to fight Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition set to take place in India. At the same time, McGregor dismissed rumors of a potential UFC bout with featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

McGregor’s relevance is in doubt

McGregor’s fighting future remains uncertain, given his legal troubles and recent injuries. While a boxing exhibition against Logan Paul could mark his immediate return, Jake Paul’s comments suggest that there may still be room for negotiation for an even bigger showdown between the Irishman and the younger Paul brother.

For now, McGregor’s next move is expected to set the tone for his career’s final chapter, whether it involves exhibitions, a UFC comeback, or an unprecedented clash with Jake Paul. With both brothers continuing to make waves in combat sports, the Paul-McGregor saga is far from over.

