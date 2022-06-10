The Problem Child is ready to step back into a boxing ring after not doing so since December 2021. Find out when Jake Paul will fight and who is on the list of his possible opponents for the card he will share with his ward Amanda Serrano.

Jake Paul, one of the most talked about characters in the boxing world in recent years, returns to the ring in an attempt to legitimize his status as a serious contender in the sport. The famous Youtuber has already announced the date of his return in which he will share the bill with his protégé, the Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano.

Paul last held a fight in December 2021, when he defeated former UFC world champion Tyron Woodley with a solid knockout for the second time. Serrano, meanwhile, just starred in perhaps the greatest women's boxing fight in history, against Ireland's Katie Taylor, who defeated her on a tight card after 10 rounds.

The Problem Child has so far a record as a professional boxer of only 5 fights. He has won all of them, 4 by knockout, in the Cruiserweight division (under 200 pounds). While the Real Deal boasts an experienced record of 42-2-1, thanks to which he has been World Champion in 6 different weight classes.

When is Jake Paul's next fight?

Once again, social networks are in charge of shaking up the world of information. It was through them that Jake Paul shared with his many followers and fans the date on which he will end his boxing drought. And the day to reserve for those who want to see him as a boxer is next Saturday, August 6.

Just as it happened in Amanda Serrano's April 30 fight against Katie Taylor for the world lightweight title, Jake Paul and his Puerto Rican protégé's next clash will be at Madison Square Garden in New York City. For those unable to attend live, the fight will be available on Showtime PPV.

Jake Paul's possible opponents for his Aug. 6 fight in New York City

While it is not yet official who The Problem Child will face in his next fight, it can be sensed that there are some names that would be ahead of others in the race to earn the opportunity to try to take Paul's undefeated record from New York's Madison Square Garden.

Jake Paul's first possible opponent could be Tommy Fury, who he was originally set to face in December 2021, but a sudden retirement of the Englishman prevented the Youtuber from fighting for the first time in his nascent boxing career against a professional boxer. The exchange of statements between them has not been friendly at all, so it would be viable for them to try to resolve their differences in a ring.

Then the name of a former Mexican World Champion appears on the map. It is none other than Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, the son of the Mexican boxing legend. Currently, Julito is about to finish his healing process in a rehab clinic for addictions. There was also a war of declarations between the two, so the animosity between them would be included.

Finally, there could be the option of a high degree of difficulty fight for Jake Paul, and that is to face Sergey Kovalev. The Russian returned to the ring after more than 2 years of absence and he did it with a victory in the Cruiserweight. This after having dominated the 175 lbs. category in his prime time. Despite Kovalev's age, his experience and punch would be a test to know what are the true boxing skills of The Problem Child, and the Krusher has already said he will be willing to clash with Paul.