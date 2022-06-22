Jake Paul's next boxing fight on August 6 in New York would already have a very possible opponent: a boxer the Youtuber said he would never face but to whom he has already made a juicy offer to settle their differences in the ring.

The boxing world will have to get used to the idea that Jake Paul has entered the business and has no intention of leaving anytime soon. After the success of his first promoted fight, with Amanda Serrano in the main event, the Youtuber would already have his sights set on the opponent for his next fight.

Jake Paul's fans waiting, boxing lovers or not, was long, because the Youtuber will be almost 8 months absent from the ring, after his last fight was in December 2021, when he knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

And although the Problem Child's opponent is not yet confirmed, those who want to see Paul show off his boxing skills can schedule their trip to New York, as he will be appearing at the legendary Madison Square Garden, on a bill that will also feature his protégé, Amanda Serrano, who starred in the most lucrative and biggest event in the history of women's boxing in April 2022.

Who would Jake Paul face in his next fight?

True to form, Jake Paul uses his social networks as his official communications agency. Thus, he revealed the name of who he wants to face on August 6 at Madison Square Garden. Paul would seek to silence the voices that question his quality for not having yet faced a professional boxer in the 5 clashes he has had as so far, with the surprising offer he made to Tommy Fury.

"Tommy Fury, you pulled out last year. Then you agree to fight me now but your dad is trying to pull you out again? We’ve given you everything you asked for: $2M purse, VADA testing, tampon’s. You have 24 hours 2 clear this up or I will never give u this opportunity again" tweeted The Problem Child.

Tommy Fury is a British professional boxer with a record of 8-0-0, 4 KOs, who has previous history with Jake Paul. He was originally going to be the one to face him in December on December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. However, TNT declined to fight due to chest infection and a broken rib.

Since then, Tommy, who is the half-brother of current WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, has been looking for a new opportunity to fight Jake Paul, who had repeatedly said he would not give him the chance again...until now.

Tommy Fury accepts Jake Paul's offer to fight Aug. 6 in New York City

The Problem Child received a prompt response. If nothing strange happens, he would already have in Tommy Fury the opponent for his next fight. The undefeated boxer responded affirmatively to Jake Paul's offer: "See you August 6th pal", tweeted the Englishman. Paul's response was again not very cordial, inviting him to formalize the arrangement.