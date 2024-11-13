Mike Tyson makes bold promise about Jake Paul's fight

Ahead of the highly anticipated fight against Jake Paul, multiple-time champion Mike Tyson made a bold revelation about what the bout will leave behind.

The wait is getting shorter, and the moment is finally approaching. Mike Tyson will step back into the ring, this time against the eccentric Jake Paul. The multi-time boxing champion made it clear that after the fight, some things in his life will change moving forward.

Tyson currently boasts a record of 50 wins and just six losses, solidifying his place as one of the greatest boxers and one of the highest-earning boxers in history, at least in the modern era. His numerous titles and legendary battles earned him the nickname “The Baddest Man on the Planet.”

In the ring, he can be one of the fiercest fighters when the bell rings. However, Tyson himself admitted that to his children, he will always just be “Dad.”

All of this is likely to change after his fight with YouTuber Jake Paul, as Tyson hinted in a recent interview, according to ESPN: “She (his 16-year-old daughter, Milan) saw me on television fight with Roy Jones [in 2020], but she has never seen anything of this magnitude in her life,” Tyson said.

(L-R) Mike Tyson and Jake Paul speak onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City.

“My kids don’t really think of me as the baddest man on the planet. They look at me as Dad [and tell me] sit your old ass down. But on Nov. 15 they will have a different opinion of me.“

The anticipated return of Tyson to the ring

After years away from the sport, the boxing world is buzzing with excitement as Mike Tyson prepares to make his highly anticipated return to the ring. The legendary former champion will face none other than YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, in what promises to be a spectacle for fans worldwide.

Tyson ended his successful professional boxing career in 2005, but made a comeback in 2020 for an exhibition match against former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr.

The fight was originally set for July 20, but due to an ulcer flare-up in May, Tyson was sidelined for several weeks, causing the match to be rescheduled for November.

Mike Tyson reveals his thoughts on the upcoming fight

As the highly anticipated bout draws closer, Mike Tyson has opened up about his feelings surrounding the upcoming fight. The boxing legend shared his mindset, reflecting on what this comeback means to him and how he’s preparing to face Jake Paul.

“When I agreed to this fight and I started training, I said, ‘What the (expletive) am I thinking of?’ “ Tyson said. “And I finished the process and now the fight’s the party.”

“There are no feelings attached,” Tyson said. “My own mother should be very careful if she has to get in the ring with me. When it’s over, it’s over. But while the process is going on, my intention is to hurt him. I hope he has the same intentions, or he is in trouble.”