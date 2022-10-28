Jake Paul will fight against Anderson Silva in a catchweight boxing fight. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Predictions, odds, and how to watch in the US this boxing fight

Jake Paul, the famous youtuber will have this weekend his 6th professional fight when he faces the former UFC Middleweight Champion, Anderson Silva. Here you can find all you need to know about this boxing fight, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on PPV Showtime.

It will be the return of renowned YouTube star Jake Paul to the boxing ring after his two fights against former UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley. Originally, the fight would be against Hasim Rahman Jr., but with no agreed weight limit, Paul went out in search of a new opponent.

And the one who decided to take on the challenge was the former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva, who has a short experience in professional boxing (this will be his fifth fight in this sport). It will undoubtedly be a fight of ages, since the former MMA is 47 years old while his rival is 25 years old.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Fight information

Date: Saturday, October 29

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

Live stream: PPV Showtime

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Just like the legendary fight "The Battle of the Ages" (of course taking into account the enormous difference in terms of the quality of the fighters who fought in one match and another), this will be a battle of youth, represented in the 25 years of Jake Paul, and veteran, with a 47-year-old Anderson Silva.

As a professional, the youtuber has an undefeated record of 5 fights with 5 wins, 4 of them by KO (two of them, against Nate Robinson and the second fight against Tyron Woodley, very spectacular). For his part, Silva has a professional boxing record of 4 fights, 3 wins (2 by KO) and 1 loss.

How to watch or live stream Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva in the US

This fight between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva in the catchweight division that will take place this Saturday, October 29 at 8:00 PM (ET), can be watched in the United States on PPV Showtime.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this fight. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Jake Paul is the favorite to take the victory with -245 odds, while +190 odds will be for the Anderson Silva’s victory.

DraftKings Jake Paul -245 Anderson Silva +190

*Odds via DraftKings