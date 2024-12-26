Trending topics:
Sparks star Cameron Brink offers encouraging update on knee injury

Los Angeles Sparks rising star Cameron Brink shared a heartfelt Christmas wish on Instagram about wanting a “healthy knee.” Here’s the latest the forward has said about her recovery.

Cameron Brink of Los Angeles Sparks warms up
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireCameron Brink of Los Angeles Sparks warms up

By Natalia Lobo

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink, a rising star in the WNBA, shared a heartfelt Christmas wish on Instagram: a healthy knee. This candid post sparked speculation among fans about her recovery timeline.

Posting a photo showcasing a glamorous look, the forward captioned it, “All I want for Christmas is a healthy knee.” Brink, 22, enjoyed a stellar start to her professional career before suffering an ACL tear just 15 games into the season.

Prior to her injury, Brink was averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game. As the WNBA offseason unfolds, Los Angeles fans eagerly await the return of this key asset. While still on the road to recovery, Brink offered an encouraging update on her progress in a recent interview with People.

In the December 17th interview, Brink revealed that she is approximately five months post-surgery. “I feel really good. I mean, I’m not close to being back, but that’s fine,” she shared with the publication, adding that she has been able to shoot around on the court “a bit.”

“That’s just part of the process,” she continued, “but I truly feel really good, and I think that’s a testament to the people I surround myself with… I’m very lucky and there haven’t been many bumps in the road.”

When can she expect to return?

While an official return timeline has not been announced, Brink is expected to make her on-court comeback sometime in 2025. Ideally, she will be ready to contribute at the start of the WNBA season in May, when the Sparks face the newly minted Golden State Valkyries.

Despite her injury, Brink has remained active during the offseason. She attended Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts’ introductory press conference and also announced her participation in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, joining the Lunar Owls in 2026.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

    Better Collective Logo