NFL News: 49ers get boost with key player's return to support Brock Purdy amid McCaffrey's absence

San Francisco 49ers are making a final push as their disappointing NFL season comes to an end. Injuries to key players like Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy have derailed the reigning NFC champions, leaving them with a 6-9 record and officially out of playoff contention. However, there’s a glimmer of hope for the 49ers as running back Isaac Guerendo provided a promising injury update this week.

According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, Guerendo, sidelined since December 12 due to a foot and hamstring ailment, returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle) also joined him on the limited list, offering some reinforcements to a team in need. Guerendo hasn’t seen game action since a 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, where he rushed 16 times for just 57 yards. So far this season, he has logged 73 carries for 381 yards and four touchdowns.

While Guerendo’s numbers this season haven’t been groundbreaking, his return could add stability to the backfield, especially with star running back Christian McCaffrey sidelined. Guerendo’s ability to step up in these final weeks could provide a spark for a team desperate to finish the season on a positive note.

With two games remaining, including a high-profile matchup against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 17, Guerendo has an opportunity to showcase his value as a dependable option. For the 49ers, these games are less about playoff contention and more about assessing their roster for the future.

San Francisco running back Isaac Guerendo (31)runs to the outside for a long gain during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Football game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers.

Lessons for 2025

This season has underscored the importance of depth in the NFL. Injuries to key players, including McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy earlier in the season, have exposed the 49ers’ reliance on their stars. To remain competitive in a league as demanding as the NFL, teams must build a roster capable of withstanding such setbacks.

Players like Guerendo have a chance to prove they can play larger roles moving forward. Beyond the box score, these final games are an audition for players looking to solidify their place on next year’s roster.

As the 49ers close out a season to forget, the focus now shifts to rebuilding for 2025. Monday night’s clash with the Lions provides an opportunity to evaluate talent and potentially ignite optimism for the future. Despite the challenges, the 49ers’ journey this season offers important lessons that could pave the way for a stronger campaign next year.