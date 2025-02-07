Oscar De La Hoya, one of the most decorated fighters in boxing history, recently shared his thoughts on who he believes holds the title of the greatest boxer of all time.

Known as ‘The Golden Boy,’ De La Hoya’s illustrious career includes an Olympic Gold Medal at the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona and world titles in six different weight classes, from super featherweight to middleweight. His victories over legendary figures like Julio Cesar Chavez, Arturo Gatti, and Fernando Vargas solidified his status as one of the sport’s icons.

Despite suffering six losses throughout his career, including defeats at the hands of Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, and Bernard Hopkins, De La Hoya remains one of the most respected figures in the boxing world. His career continues to serve as an inspiration to fighters today.

De La Hoya’s pick for the GOAT

In a 2023 interview with ESNEWS, De La Hoya was asked to name the greatest boxer of all time. Without hesitation, he declared Sugar Ray Robinson as the undisputed GOAT.

Shane Mosley lands a blow to the body of Oscar De La Hoya. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)

“Sugar Ray Robinson is the greatest of all time! That’s basically it,” De La Hoya said. “Look at this here [his shirt] all the weight divisions, hardest puncher, best footwork, he would fight multiple times a month, took on the very best, took on the toughest challenges. Sugar Ray Robinson, he’s literally the GOAT.”

The legacy of Sugar Ray Robinson

Robinson, who passed away in 1989 at the age of 67, is widely recognized for his extraordinary accomplishments. With over 200 fights in a career spanning 25 years, Robinson captured the world championship six times and defeated other legendary fighters like Jake LaMotta and Henry Armstrong. His influence on the sport remains profound, inspiring both past and future generations of boxers.