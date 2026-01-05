NY Yankees make move hoping to win Cody Bellinger battle with NY Mets

The New York Yankees have taken another significant step in their effort to convince Cody Bellinger to return, according to a report from Joel Sherman. The Yankees are believed to have made a second offer to Bellinger, a move that also serves as a clear signal to the New York Mets to back off.

Sherman revealed the news of the Yankees’ second offer in a recent article for the New York Post. While the exact terms were not disclosed, Bellinger market value at Spotract could be worth around $180 million and close to 6 years.

It is worth noting that just two days ago, at the start of January 2026, the Mets were mentioned in a Joel Reuter article for Bleacher Report as a team that could potentially swoop in and steal Bellinger from the Yankees. New York’s other team is still looking for a long-term solution in the outfield beyond Juan Soto.

Breaking down the Yankees’ second offer

SNY quickly analyzed the Yankees’ second offer for Bellinger and updated its ongoing coverage of the situation and his potential return. The report not only addressed where the offer could be coming from, but also mentioned pitcher Edward Cabrera as part of a possible trade scenario, echoing reporting from Sherman and The Athletic.

Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge during an NY Yankees game

“The offer comes on the heels of the news that New York is eying starting pitcher Edward Cabrera in a possible trade with the Miami Marlins, which connects to the Yankees’ offer to Bellinger because if he were to stay in New York he would likely play left field, alongside Aaron Judge in right and Trent Grisham in center,” SNY’s Newsdesk wrote.

The Mets have not disappeared from the picture either. They were also mentioned in a recent Newsweek article by Zach Pressnell, which outlined how New York’s other club could make a massive offer to land Bellinger and add another franchise star to the roster.

“The Mets could offer Bellinger a huge deal to boost their lineup. They’ve lost a few of their franchise players, including Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso, this winter. Signing Bellinger would help make up for these crushing losses,” Pressnell wrote.