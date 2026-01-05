Shedeur Sanders could see Kevin Stefanski coach another QB of his class in 2026

There is no doubt that from the moment Shedeur Sanders took over the first team with the Cleveland Browns, things began to improve in some way. Even so, it was not enough for the front office to avoid the decision to part ways with Kevin Stefanski and begin planning what comes next with a different head coach in charge.

Six seasons at the helm of the Browns came to their final chapter last Sunday with the win over the Bengals, and many are beginning to wonder what the future holds for Stefanski. For now, there’s a team in the NFC that has set its sights on him.

The news broke after NFL insider and specialist Mike Garafolo announced on X that one of Stefanski’s primary landing spots could be the New York Giants, who also found themselves without a head coach midseason following the firing of Brian Daboll.

If this intriguing move comes to fruition, Stefanski could also have a top quarterback to work with, just as he did with Shedeur. That player is Jaxson Dart, a former Ole Miss standout and one of the most promising QBs in the league.

The 2025 QB class in the NFL

The 2025 rookie quarterback class has made an immediate impact, with all five major prospects seeing significant action this season. Cam Ward, the number one overall pick, has been a central figure for the Titans, while Jaxson Dart has shown flashes of brilliance leading the Giants’ offense.

In Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel have both contributed to a dynamic system, proving their resilience despite different draft paths. Meanwhile, Riley Leonard has stepped up effectively for the Colts, demonstrating that this group of young signal-callers is ready to lead the next generation of the NFL.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants

Shedeur will miss Stefanski

Shedeur Sanders shared an honest admission on having Stefanski as HC in his rookie season, highlighting the positive impact of their relationship. The QB valued the daily mentorship he received in Cleveland, stating, “It’s good, and I think I grew and learned a lot from him.”

This strong connection between the young quarterback and his now former head coach remained essential as Sanders continued to guide the Browns’ offense and adapt to the speed of the NFL.

