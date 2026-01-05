NY Yankees announce signings of former players from Cardinals and Marlins to minor contracts

As the anticipation for the 2026 MLB season mounts, fans of the New York Yankees find themselves eagerly awaiting significant roster enhancements, especially in light of other teams making high-profile signings. Surprisingly, the Yankees have focused on bolstering their minor league system, recently signing two former players from the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins.

According to the Yankees’ transaction page, the team has added right-hander Adam Kloffenstein, previously with the St. Louis Cardinals, and catcher Payton Henry from the Marlins. These signings aim to strengthen their minor league depth with hopes that spring training might unveil talent ready to impact the major league roster.

Kloffenstein’s major league experience is limited; he made his sole MLB appearance with the Cardinals in 2024. This brief stint is a point of intrigue as analysts and fans alike watch for his progress as documented on Baseball Reference.

Conversely, Payton Henry brings slightly more major league experience, having played with the Marlins in 2021 and 2022. In his 20-game tenure, he notched two runs on four hits, though still seeks his first MLB home run.

Payton Henry #59 of the Miami Marlins runs to first base.

Analyzing the Yankees’ other minor league acquisitions

Yankees fans are voicing concerns over these modest acquisitions amid uncertainty surrounding star player Cody Bellinger’s future with the team. Reports indicate ongoing discussions with teams like the Milwaukee Brewers, suggesting potential for securing a high-impact player.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the Yankees’ recent minor league additions:

Paul DeJong, INF

Adam Kloffenstein, RHP

Payton Henry, C

Zack Short, INF

Ali Sanchez, C

Jonathan Ornelas, INF

Yerry Rodriguez, RHP

With these moves, the Yankees’ fanbase is keenly observing the team’s next steps, anticipating the formation of the main roster for the upcoming season. There’s a shared hope that one of these minor league talents can transcend expectations and make a significant impact in the majors moving forward.

