Shedeur Sanders shares honest admission on having Kevin Stefanski as HC in rookie season

Shedeur Sanders finished the 2025 season with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, appearing in eight regular-season games for the Cleveland Browns. The rookie quarterback recently admitted he learned a great deal from Kevin Stefanski during what was his first year in the NFL.

Sanders described Stefanski as a demanding head coach. “He’s been real tough, real tough,” Sanders said, while also acknowledging that the approach helped him grow as a quarterback. “It’s good, and I think I grew and learned a lot from him.”

The Browns rookie also revealed that he had a meaningful conversation with Stefanski ahead of the Week 18 game. “This week we had a conversation just about things, and I feel like we grew to understand each other. This one means a lot,” Sanders said, referring to the importance of winning the season finale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin Stefanski’s future with the Browns

There is still nothing official regarding Stefanski’s future in Cleveland, but NFL insiders have speculated about a possible change. Ian Rapoport wrote on X, “If this is the end for Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, he goes out with a big W,” amid rumors that this could have been his final season and his only one coaching Sanders in Cleveland.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Other analysts and reporters, however, have focused less on the Stefanski–Sanders pairing and more on the team’s struggles. Stefanski finished the regular season with a 5–12 record, fourth in the AFC North, marking another disappointing year for the Browns.

Advertisement

see also Kevin Stefanski delivers blunt five-word response on potential Browns exit amid Giants rumors

“I truly wouldn’t understand the Browns moving on from Kevin Stefanski but not Andrew Berry. In six years, he’s never figured out quarterback, left tackle or wide receiver. That’s the biggest reason why they’ve gone 7–26 the last two years,” wrote Ben Axelrod of Awful Announcing on X.

Advertisement

Adding to Sanders’ candid comments about his improved understanding with Stefanski, defensive tackle Shelby Harris recently said the Browns head coach is his favorite coach he has played for during his NFL career.