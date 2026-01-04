Chiefs teammate hints at Travis Kelce’s potential retirement decision after loss to Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a narrow 12-14 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 of the NFL regular season, closing a disappointing campaign that many will quickly forget. Beyond the loss, the Chiefs faced lingering questions about the potential retirement of their star tight end, Travis Kelce.

Kelce’s longtime teammate, defensive standout Chris Jones, spoke after the game about Kelce’s future. According to Jones, it appeared Kelce was not finished playing and would likely return to the Chiefs.

“I’m not buying it, he’ll be back next year,” Jones said. When asked if he could promise Kelce would return, he added, “I can’t promise you anything about another man.” His comments offered hope to Chiefs fans, even though Kelce has not consistently reached the peak level expected this season, but he remains a franchise legend.

Kelce certainly has nothing left to prove. He ranks among the greatest tight ends in NFL history and achieved a historic milestone on Sunday, becoming the fastest tight end ever to reach 13,000 career receiving yards—an accomplishment matched by only two others in league history.

Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Travis Kelce.

Jones and Kelce, a Chiefs legacy

Kelce and Jones have been teammates for nearly a decade, ever since the Chiefs selected Jones in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Together, they helped Kansas City secure three Super Bowl titles, establishing themselves as two of the most dominant players in the league at their respective positions.

This marked the second consecutive offseason in which Kelce needed to decide whether to retire. Last year, he quickly opted to return, but heading into this offseason, he remained uncertain about whether he would continue playing.

If Kelce returns, as Jones anticipates, the Chiefs will aim to ensure he finishes his career on the highest note, with Patrick Mahomes healthy from a previous ACL injury and another playoff run on the horizon. Should Kelce retire, he will leave the league as one of the all-time greats at the tight end position.

What’s next for the Chiefs and Kelce?

The bigger question is what comes next. The Chiefs face a pivotal offseason with multiple potential roster changes, and with Kelce set to become a free agent, a return to Kansas City would likely require renegotiating his contract. Even so, it would be surprising to see him suit up for another NFL team at this stage of his career.

