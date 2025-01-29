Trending topics:
Not Crawford: Oscar De La Hoya reveals the fighter who could dethrone Canelo Alvarez

Oscar De La Hoya discusses who he believes has the potential to dethrone Canelo Alvarez, suggesting a fighter capable of ending the champion's reign in the super middleweight division.

By Alexander Rosquez

Oscar De La Hoya attends a ceremony honoring Mario Lopez With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on October 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
© Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty ImagesOscar De La Hoya attends a ceremony honoring Mario Lopez With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on October 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

The relationship between Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Álvarez has been tumultuous over the years. While they were once a successful partnership, time has distanced them. Now, De La Hoya is adamant that there is a boxer capable of dethroning the current super middleweight king.

Although Canelo is widely regarded as the best in his division, Terence Crawford‘s name has also emerged in boxing circles, with a potential fight between the two in September 2025 being a realistic possibility. However, De La Hoya believes the real threat to Canelo’s reign is David Benavidez.

Benavidez, who is set to face David Morrell in a crucial fight this weekend, is De La Hoya’s pick to defeat Canelo. “I think Benavidez will win, and will win easily,” De La Hoya shared his thoughts with Fight Hub TV in late 2024. “Canelo’s done great for the sport. He’s still doing amazing, but he’s naturally slowing down due to age,” De La Hoya stated.

The beginning of the end of Canelo’s reign?

De La Hoya’s comments have stirred up the boxing world, sparking debate about whether Benavidez, with his youth and power, poses a real threat to Canelo Alvarez’s dominance. The upcoming fight between Benavidez and Morrell will serve as an important gauge to measure Benavidez’s ability to compete with a fighter of Canelo’s caliber.

Canelo Alvarez

Reigning Super Middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez enters the ring prior to defending his title against Gennadiy Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena on September 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Could a fight between Canelo and Benavidez happen?

If Benavidez secures a convincing win this weekend, his name will gain even more momentum as Canelo’s potential next opponent. And if, as De La Hoya predicts, Benavidez defeats Canelo “easily,” we might be witnessing the beginning of the end of the Mexican champion’s reign.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

