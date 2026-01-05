Mike Tomlin makes strong statement about Aaron Rodgers following Steelers’ big win vs Ravens

Sunday Night Football in Week 18 delivered a movie-worthy showdown. Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens entered the night knowing a win was mandatory to keep their postseason hopes alive and secure the final available Wild Card spot. Aaron Rodgers put his wealth of experience on full display, guiding Pittsburgh through the pressure-packed moments and sending Mike Tomlin back to the playoffs once again.

A final kick in the closing moments of the game in favor of the Ravens could have altered the destiny of the matchup. Tyler Loop missed, the Steelers ended up celebrating, and, in part, Tomlin knows that one of the reasons A-Rod arrived was for moments like this.

“I’ve admired him from afar for a long time, good to do it with him,” Tomlin said in his postgame press conference. “This was the vision in the spring when we pursued him. That’s why you do business with a 41, 42-year-old guy — a been-there, done-that guy with a resume like his. He’s not only capable; he thrives in it. I think he put that on display tonight.”

Prior to this matchup, there was a lot of talk about whether it would be the quarterback’s final game as a professional player. The Steelers reportedly want Rodgers to be their quarterback in 2026, a feeling that’s probably even stronger now that they beat the Ravens and made the playoffs.

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers.

What’s next for the Steelers?

The Steelers have successfully secured the AFC North title following a hard-fought 2025 regular season, finishing with a 10–7 record. Led by the veteran leadership of Rodgers and a powerhouse defense anchored by T.J. Watt, the team is now preparing to host the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium for the Wild Card round.

With the momentum of a division championship behind them and a healthy roster, fans are optimistic that this squad has the chemistry and grit necessary to make a deep run toward a seventh Super Bowl title.

