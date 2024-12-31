Oscar de la Hoya teases Ryan Garcia's 2025 plans after Japan exhibition postponed

Following the recent postponement of his exhibition fight in Japan as part of the RIZIN New Year’s Eve extravaganza, Ryan Garcia is now setting his sights on a ring return in April 2025. Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya has confirmed that he will be sitting down with the Mexican-American boxer to discuss his future in the sport.

In a recent interview with Fight Hub, De La Hoya acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the Rizin exhibition and Garcia’s participation in Japan. However, he emphasized his readiness to discuss Garcia’s return to the ring on April 26.

Given Garcia’s tumultuous 2024, which included a failed drug test and subsequent personal struggles, De La Hoya sees a significant task ahead. Beyond securing top-tier opponents, the promoter is committed to ensuring Garcia is both physically and mentally prepared for his comeback.

While fans eagerly anticipate a rematch between Garcia and Devin Haney, or perhaps a showdown with Gervonta Davis or Teofimo Lopez, De La Hoya believes a more gradual approach is necessary.

Oscar de la Hoya talked about Ryan Garcia’s situation (IMAGO)

“It’s never easy for a fighter to come back after being out for almost a year,” De La Hoya stated. As such, he envisions a “warm-up” fight for Garcia’s return, against a non-world champion opponent. Despite this, De La Hoya has not ruled out future bouts against Haney, WBA welterweight champion Jarron Ennis, or Lopez.

Garcia confirms his interest in fight in Japan in 2025

After the postponement of the bout, Garcia was given airtime during the “Decade” telecast to address his fans. “I’m coming on here to say I’m sorry, sorry that I had to postpone this fight,” Garcia said, according to MMA Mania. “I suffered a hand injury in training camp to my right wrist right here, where after talking to doctors, I’m going to need surgery. And I had to take some time off the heal. I wanna thank Fanmio and Rizin for the opportunity.”

“I’m still excited to fight in Japan soon,” Garcia continued. “And this will all resume right after I heal up in 2025. So make no mistake, I am coming back to finish what we started with Anpo and he will eat his words, I guarantee it. Just need to take some time off but when I come back there will be a bang in Japan,” he added.

Garcia is still recovering from the fallout of his tumultuous fight with Devin Haney in April, which was ultimately declared a “No Contest” following his failed drug test. He hopes to put the controversies of 2024 behind him as he prepares for his return.

