The fallout from the recent NBA title win by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors has even reached boxing, as 135-pound prospect Ryan Garcia shared the reasons why he believes he has many similarities to Curry.

The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry's recent championship had a massive impact that has even reached boxing, with 135-pound prospect Ryan Garcia claiming that the NBA star and he have many similarities in common.

A statement that is striking by all accounts, given that Curry is an established NBA elite player. At 33 years old, he already boasts 4 championship rings, which puts him at the same table as monsters like LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal and Tony Parker.

For his part, Ryan Garcia, at 23 years old, is still struggling to earn a place in his sport. He has a record of 22-0-0, 18 KOs, which he will look to add to when he faces experienced Dominican Javier Fortuna on July 16 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Garcia is a member of the Lightweight division, one of the most competitive in boxing today.

Why does Ryan Garcia consider himself the Stephen Curry of boxing?

King Ry has been in the media spotlight recently, and not for his fight against Fortuna, but for his war of declarations with his former stablemate and one of the current stars of world boxing, Saul Canelo Alvarez. Ryan Garcia took advantage of the spotlight this has brought him to share the reasons why he believes he and Stephen Curry have similarities.

"That's another guy that we can have similarities. Coming up in college he was understimated and he shown his real potencial, then he took what he does good to another level. That is what I do, I take what I am good at to another level", stated Garcia to the ES News Youtube Channel.

This was motivated because several boxing personalities, including Canelo Alvarez, consider that Garcia does not have the quality to beat the likes of Gervonta Tank Davis or current Undisputed World Lightweight Champion Devin Haney. The latter even dismissed the opportunity to face him as being more focused on his popularity on social media than his legacy in the ring.