Regardless of the result he gets on September 17 after facing Gennadi and Golovkin in their trilogy, Canelo Alvarez is already assured of a celebration outside of boxing. You can be part of it if you have the amount of money we reveal to buy your ticket.

Boxing is an unplayable sport. You even risk your life in the ring. That's why whatever happens in his trilogy against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, Canelo Alvarez will celebrate with a massive party in Las Vegas.

After two fights, with a draw and a win for Alvarez, the fans have been clamoring for these contenders to meet again for the past four years. The tension between the Mexican and the Kazakh is latent, so a real war is coming.

It is only natural then that Canelo Alvarez, at least, has made sure that he will have some fun, enjoyment and debauchery after exchanging blows with GGG at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Below, we'll reveal the prices to be part of Canelo's after party on September 17 after his fight with Golovkin.

Where will Canelo Alvarez's fight after party take place on September 17?

It is well known that the current Undisputed World Super middleweight Champion has refined tastes. He does not skimp on luxuries and comforts. That is why his celebration after his trilogy with Gennadiy Golovkin will take place at the exclusive Zouk Night Club, located in Las Vegas.

This space is located at 3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, which is advertised as "the most technologically advanced nightclub in Las Vegas". It has spaces for parties in private rooms, karaokes, specialized bars and an impressive lighting equipment.

What is the admission price for Canelo Alvarez's fight after party after clashing with Golovkin?

There are two types of tickets for the Mexican fighter's party that will start at 10 p.m. Las Vegas time. General admission is $75 for women and $125 for men. Then there are VIP admissions that cost $250 regardless of gender.

However, there is also the possibility of being on the Main Floor where the event will take place, much closer to Canelo Alvarez and the rest of the personalities that will attend the after party. For this type of tickets, an initial deposit must be made and then an amount must be added to guarantee a minimum consumption of a few thousand dollars, depending on the area in which you wish to be.

-Back Wall: deposit $1,400; minimum consumption $7,000.

-Fourth Tier: $2,000 deposit; $10,000 minimum consumption

-Upper Dance Floor: deposit 4,500 dollars; minimum consumption 22,500 dollars

-Dance Floor: $5,500 deposit; $27,500 minimum consumption

Regarding restrictions, it should be noted that the minimum age to enter the Canelo Alvarez after party is 21 years old, and the dress code requires Upscale Nightclub Attire (Dress To Impress) and excludes the use of the following garments: Athletic wear, shorts, tank tops, jerseys, cut off shirts, sweatpants, baggy clothing, overly ripped clothing, soiled clothing, offensive prints, illegal paraphernalia, etc.