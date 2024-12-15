Tyson Fury reacts to rumors of 48-year-old Wladimir Klitschko's boxing comeback

Tyson Fury has dismissed the idea of former rival Wladimir Klitschko returning to boxing to break George Foreman‘s record as the oldest heavyweight champion. Fury, who defeated the Ukrainian in 2015, didn’t hold back when addressing recent claims made by Tom Loeffler, co-founder of K2 Promotions, about Klitschko’s dream of setting a new milestone in the sport.

“If you are coming back, you are coming back for the dough only,” Fury said, according to Express UK. “He’s not coming back for the ‘being older than George Foreman’ s***e.” Fury expressed skepticism about Klitschko’s intentions, suggesting that financial motivations would likely take precedence over achieving historical feats in the ring.

Fury added that Klitschko wouldn’t target a lesser title like the WBA regular championship because it wouldn’t generate significant revenue. “If he was, then he would just go after the WBA regular title and fight a [Manuel] Charr, or whoever, but that doesn’t generate any money. So, he isn’t looking for that; he’s looking for the big dollars,” Fury claimed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gypsy King also speculated on the financial reasons behind a potential comeback for the 48-year-old Klitschko, who has been retired since 2017. “He must have spent a few quid because he is 48 years old and he has been away from boxing a long time,” Fury added. “But I don’t tell anybody what they can or cannot do—it’s their own life and none of my concern.”

Advertisement

Wladimir Klitschko at the TV donation gala A Heart for Children (IMAGO / Eventpress)

Advertisement

Fury is focus on his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Meanwhile, Fury has been preparing for his highly anticipated rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, which is set to take place on December 21 in Saudi Arabia. Usyk currently holds the WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight titles, and the clash promises to be one of the most significant bouts of Fury’s career.

Advertisement

see also Amir Khan shares bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch

The two of them face each other just six months after their dramatic clash in Riyadh. In their first meeting, Usyk edged out Fury via split decision, claiming a historic victory that made him the modern era’s first four-belt heavyweight champion.

The highly anticipated rematch promises another thrilling chapter in their rivalry, serving as an early Christmas gift for boxing fans worldwide. Both fighters will look to cement their legacies in a bout that could redefine the heavyweight division once again.

Advertisement