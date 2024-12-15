Patrick Mahomes had to leave the field during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday after being tackled by two players. Shortly after the game, Andy Reid provided a big update on the extent of Mahomes’ injury, confirming that the quarterback doesn’t have a broken ankle.

Shortly after the Chiefs head coach talked to the press, it was the quarterback’s turn at the podium, where he revealed how his ankle feels. Of course, Mahomes warned that it’s still too soon to jump to any conclusion.

“It’s hard to say right now. Adrenaline still going. Usually, it’s the day after (that you can tell). I feel like I could have finished the game under different circumstances. I think it was a smart decision to put Carson (Wentz) in,” Mahomes said, as quoted by Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

Wentz replaced Mahomes in the final minutes

With Mahomes being helped off the field in Cleveland, Reid decided to send backup quarterback Carson Wentz in for the final minutes of the game, with the 31-year-old completing two passes for 20 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz in action.

By then, the job was practically done. Before leaving the game, Mahomes went 19-of-38 for 159 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs were already leading 21-7 with less than eight minutes remaining, so it made no sense to risk the 2x NFL MVP.

Reid admits Chiefs preferred not to risk Mahomes

Just like the quarterback, Reid also admitted that Mahomes could’ve stayed in the game if the scenario was different. But then again, this time everyone in Kansas City agreed that it was pointless.

“He probably could have gone back in,” Reid said, via Sports Illustrated. “He wanted to fight about it, but we’ve got a good support there behind him with Carson, and it was good to get him a few reps in there too and let our guys hear that snap count in case he has to go. He wanted to go back in, but listen, he’s a tough kid, and there was no need for that,” Reid said.

