NFL

NFL Video: Patrick Mahomes leaves Chiefs game with apparent injury after hit by two Browns players

The sight of Patrick Mahomes leaving the game could spell trouble for the Kansas City Chiefs. If the star quarterback doesn’t return, it would be a major blow. The hit delivered by the Browns players looked both severe and painful.

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Richard Tovar

Patrick Mahomes had a hard time getting to his feet after being brought down by two Cleveland Browns players during the game at Huntington Bank Field. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback limped off to the sideline, where the medical staff examined his ankle, the apparent source of the pain following the hit.

The injury appeared to happen during the final quarter of the game, on a 4th-down play with the Kansas City Chiefs comfortably leading 21-7. With seven minutes remaining on the clock, the team announced that Patrick Mahomes was “questionable” to return.

The game was ultimately finished by backup quarterback Carson Wentz, who stepped onto the field with five minutes left to secure the victory. Wentz attempted only two passes for 20 yards and no touchdowns. Currently, Wentz is the sole backup quarterback on the Chiefs roster.

The Cleveland Browns entered the matchup on a two-game losing streak, which has now grown to three consecutive weeks. Their last victory came in Week 12, when they defeated the Steelers 24-19. However, the season is shaping up to end with a disappointing record for the Browns.

Who Was Involved in Mahomes’ Apparent Injury?

Two Browns players were involved in the play that led to Mahomes’ apparent injury: defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson (#94) and Mike Hall Jr. (#51). Tomlinson had a dominant game with five quarterback hits, while Hall Jr. contributed two hits on Mahomes. Altogether, the Browns defense tallied 12 hits on the Chiefs quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes&#039; net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs?

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

