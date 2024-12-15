Chiefs News: Andy Reid provides big update on the extent of Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury

Patrick Mahomes set off the alarms by leaving the field during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with an apparent ankle injury. Shortly after the game, Andy Reid provided an important update on the quarterback.

During his postgame press conference, the Chiefs head coach confirmed that the 2x NFL MVP doesn’t have a broken ankle: “Patrick, his right ankle has been hurt. It’s not broken, but it’s sore. He’ll get started on the rehab part of it as we go, and then we’ll just have to see how he does down the road here.”

According to Pro Football Talk, a source claimed Mahomes has a high-ankle sprain and will probably be considered week-to-week. We’ll have to wait and see whether the team confirms this, though.

For now, the only thing Reid knows for sure is that Mahomes didn’t break his ankle. “It’ll literally be day to day as we go forward. I don’t know how much swelling he had,” he said, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

Mahomes’ injury comes just before short weeks for the Chiefs

Mahomes’ ankle injury comes in terrible timing for the Chiefs. Even though Kansas City has already clinched the AFC West, there’s a demanding stretch of games ahead with the No. 1 seed on the line.

The Chiefs are facing two short weeks, as they will welcome the Houston Texans to Arrowhead on Saturday, December 21, to have an extra day of rest before they hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day. Before getting injured, Mahomes already voiced his complaint to the NFL about this schedule.

As Reid said, it’s still too soon to tell whether Mahomes will suit up next week. In the meantime, the quarterback will continue to be evaluated as the Chiefs need him healthy for the 2025 NFL playoffs.

