Alabama and Michigan will meet on December 31 at the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa. Ahead of the season-finale matchup, Kalen DeBoer and Jalen Milroe received a major update from one of the Wolverines’ best players.

The 2024 NCAA season didn’t go as the Crimson Tide envisioned. However, Alabama still has one match left to play and they will take on Michigan in a long-awaited rematch since last season’s Rose Bowl game. Both sides have changed a lot since they last met, but the thirst for revenge is still lingering in Tuscaloosa.

Ahead of the Reliaquest Bowl, head coach Kalen DeBoer received encouraging news from Ann Arbor, as one key player has decided to opt out of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Star runningback Donovan Edwards will not participate in the Wolverines’ final game of the season, as he told reporter Alex Crescenti. The senior year half-back will instead opt out to prepare for the NFL Draft. “This place will always have a special place in my heart, I will always remember the cheers within The Big House,” Edwards stated.

Advertisement

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer talks with quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during a college football game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on November 9, 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Advertisement

Alabama will have one less concern regarding Michigan’s offense when they face off on Dec. 31. Although Edwards’ role had been reduced this season in Sherrone Moore’s system and Kalel Mullings has taken over as the lead carrier, Edwards is still a threat in the backfield.

Advertisement

see also Kalen DeBoer's net worth: How rich is the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach?

Other notable Wolverines who opt out

After a National Championship in January, the Wolverines had a disappointing season in which the school missed out on the College Football Playoffs. As many stars on the team set their eyes on the NFL, some have decided to be sidelined for the bowl game against Alabama.

Most importantly for Jalen Milroe, Michigan will be without defensive lineman Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson during the Reliaquest Bowl. Alabama, on the other hand, will have most of its star players on the field for their final outing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milroe’s suspenseful comments

While Milroe announced he will play during the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Wolverines, it’s still unclear whether he will declare for the NFL Draft or if he will return for another season in Tuscaloosa. His message on Alabama’s 2025 QB room have cast doubts on his future.

see also NCAAF News: Alabama star Jalen Milroe casts doubt on his future with intriguing comments

“Next year, it’s going to be a really talented group that’s going to be in position to do a lot of special things next year,” Milroe said, via BamaOnLine. “I’m excited for those guys, for the opportunity that’s presented to them.”

Advertisement

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Advertisement

Milroe’s time at Alabama could come full circle. He might play his final game as a member of the Crimson Tide on New Year’s Eve against the Wolverines, who eliminated him and Alabama from the National Championship game almost a year ago on New Year’s Day.