Amir Khan shares bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Boxing fans are gearing up for one of the most anticipated rematches in recent memory as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk prepare to square off again on December 21. With two of the best heavyweights in the game going head-to-head, it’s shaping up to be an epic showdown. And Amir Khan has given his predictions.

The former light-welterweight champion weighed in on the rematch during an interview with BoxNation. Khan, who knows a thing or two about big fights, thinks Fury’s history of improving in rematches could be the key.

“Good fight,” Khan said. “I think this time Fury knows what mistakes he made in the first fight. He knows that he can’t stand in front of a strong Usyk. Usyk still has a lot of power, and Fury’s felt that power now, knowing Usyk’s come up a weight and still holds that strength. I think Fury’s going to be one step ahead. Whenever Fury comes back in a rematch, he’s always much better, so he could probably stop Usyk toward the later rounds.”

Khan also shared some inside info on Usyk’s preparation, making it clear the Ukrainian isn’t taking this fight lightly. “I was speaking to Usyk on FaceTime about eight months ago, and the guy was already training. He was doing his swims and everything, and I was like, ‘This guy’s a beast, a true sportsman and warrior.’ It’s going to be a great fight. Fury 60-40.”

Their first fight in May was a back-and-forth battle, with both men having their moments. Usyk walked away as the undisputed heavyweight champ after outpointing Fury, thanks to a ninth-round right hand that turned the tide. Fury admitted later that he “was having too much fun” and lost focus, giving Usyk the opening he needed to pull ahead on the scorecards.

Lennox Lewis also weighed in the rematch of the year

Both fighters have been showing off their incredible form in the lead-up to the fight, adding even more excitement. Fury, with his 6’9” frame and unmatched agility, has always been a unique challenge for any opponent. Meanwhile, Usyk’s precision, footwork, and speed make him one of the most technically gifted heavyweights in the world.

Another big name that weighed in the rematch was Lennox Lewis, who claimed that this fight is “great boxing” compared to the recent match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. “You’ve got the real event which is the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, where the two best fighters in the world actually meet and box and we can actually see who is the best out of the two, and who is the king of heavyweight boxing at the moment,” he said.

With the rematch just around the corner, all eyes are on these two champions. For Fury, it’s a chance to reclaim his spot at the top. For Usyk, it’s an opportunity to solidify his legacy. Either way, fans are in for a treat when the bell rings on December 21.