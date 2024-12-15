The NCAAF season for the Nebraska Cornhuskers definitely fell short of expectations within the program. At the start of the season, Matt Rhule faced a quarterback dilemma between Dylan Raiola and Heinrich Haarberg, ultimately choosing Raiola. However, for the crucial Bowl game against Boston College, the HC has not ruled out Haarberg playing.

Since the coach ultimately decided to trust Raiola as his starting quarterback throughout the season, Haarberg transitioned to the offensive line, taking on the role of Tight End.

Despite this unusual situation where the coach decided to change roles for some of his players, Rhule himself assured that, if necessary, Haarberg would be able to return to his natural position.

“He’ll still be available as a quarterback in the bowl game,” Matt Rhule said. “But Jalyn [Gramstad] has been working as the number two quarterback and Heinrich’s been pretty much full steam ahead getting ready for next year and sort of being that F-Y tight end type guy.”

UCLA vs Nebraska NOV 02 November 02, 2024 Lincoln, NE. U.S. – Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) sets to pass in fourth quarter action during a NCAA Division 1 football game between UCLA Bruins and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE.

Dylan Raiola and his teammates will play their final game of the season on Saturday, December 28, when they face Boston College in a matchup for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The game will be held at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Rhule loses key defensive player ahead of Bowl game

The transfer portal has been causing significant movement in the NCAAF as the year comes to a close, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are no exception. Ahead of a crucial matchup against Boston College, Matt Rhule knows he will be without a key defensive player.

One player who decided to enter the transfer portal before the end of the year is none other than defensive back Koby Brentz. The talented player still has one year of eligibility remaining.

Although the defensive back’s destination remains uncertain, the Huskers will need to replace him in the best possible way next year to avoid a significant loss for the upcoming season.