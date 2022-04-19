Reigning WBC and The Ring world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury faces WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for this boxing fight

Following his bout against Deontay Wilder, the reigning WBC and The Ring World Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury returns to action against tough WBC Interim Champion Dillian Whyte. Here you can find all you need to know about this fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will step back into the ring after two extraordinary battles against “The Bronze Bomber”Deontay Wilder, in which he won convincingly (and resoundingly). The undefeated British has a professional record of 32 fights, with 31 wins (22 by KO), 1 draw and no losses.

His rival will be a tough on in the category: none other than interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte. The also British comes from beating Russian Alexander Povetkin very forcefully in his last fight, which gave him the opportunity to have this fight with Fury. His record as a professional is 30 fights, with 28 wins (19 KO) 0 draws and 2 losses.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: Date

This bout between the WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, and WBC interim heavyweight champion, Dillian Whyte, will take place this Saturday, April 23 at 1:00 PM (ET) with the main event expected around 5:30 PM (ET).

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

This Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in the heavyweight division will take place this Saturday, April 23 at 1:00 PM (ET) with the main event expected around 5.30 AM (ET) can be watched in the United States on: ESPN+ PPV, BT Sport Box Office.

