Where to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga live in the USA: 2024 boxing match

Canelo Alvarez fights against Edgar Berlanga in what will be a 2024 boxing match. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

In one of the biggest boxing matchups of 2024, Canelo Alvarez is set to take on Edgar Berlanga with the WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles on the line. Get all the essential information about this highly anticipated showdown, including the exact date, start time, and how to watch live, whether you’re streaming or tuning in from the USA.

[Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga online in the US on DAZN]

Canelo Alvarez is set to return to the ring. Fresh off a dominant victory over Jaime Munguia, Alvarez looks to keep his momentum going. With an astounding record of 61 wins (39 by knockout), 2 losses, and 2 draws in 65 professional bouts, the reigning champion remains one of boxing’s biggest attractions.

This time, Canelo will face a new challenge in Edgar Berlanga, an undefeated rising star with a 22-0 record (17 by knockout). Berlanga is confident he can upset the man many regard as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. A win against Alvarez would be career-defining for Berlanga, but he’ll need to bring his A-game in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga fight take place?

The 2024 boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga in the super middleweight division will take place this Saturday, September 14 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlnga face-to-face – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

see also Canelo Álvarez and Edgar Berlanga both bash Óscar de la Hoya in prelude to their fight

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga in the USA

You can watch this 2024 super middle weight boxing fight between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga on DAZN PPV.