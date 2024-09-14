Trending topics:
Boxing

Where to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga live in the USA: 2024 boxing match

Canelo Alvarez fights against Edgar Berlanga in what will be a 2024 boxing match. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Canelo Alvarez (left) and Edgar Berlanga (right)
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireCanelo Alvarez (left) and Edgar Berlanga (right)

By Leonardo Herrera

In one of the biggest boxing matchups of 2024, Canelo Alvarez is set to take on Edgar Berlanga with the WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles on the line. Get all the essential information about this highly anticipated showdown, including the exact date, start time, and how to watch live, whether you’re streaming or tuning in from the USA.

[Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga online in the US on DAZN]

Canelo Alvarez is set to return to the ring. Fresh off a dominant victory over Jaime Munguia, Alvarez looks to keep his momentum going. With an astounding record of 61 wins (39 by knockout), 2 losses, and 2 draws in 65 professional bouts, the reigning champion remains one of boxing’s biggest attractions.

This time, Canelo will face a new challenge in Edgar Berlanga, an undefeated rising star with a 22-0 record (17 by knockout). Berlanga is confident he can upset the man many regard as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. A win against Alvarez would be career-defining for Berlanga, but he’ll need to bring his A-game in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown.

Advertisement

When will the Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga fight take place?

The 2024 boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga in the super middleweight division will take place this Saturday, September 14 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlnga face-to-face – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlnga face-to-face – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

Canelo Álvarez and Edgar Berlanga both bash Óscar de la Hoya in prelude to their fight

see also

Canelo Álvarez and Edgar Berlanga both bash Óscar de la Hoya in prelude to their fight

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga in the USA

You can watch this 2024 super middle weight boxing fight between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga on DAZN PPV.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Mavs star Kyrie Irving surprisingly reacts to Celtics' Jayson Tatum's Finals prediction
NBA

NBA News: Mavs star Kyrie Irving surprisingly reacts to Celtics' Jayson Tatum's Finals prediction

NBA Rumors: Warriors owner aims to bring a Milwaukee Bucks star together with Stephen Curry
NBA

NBA Rumors: Warriors owner aims to bring a Milwaukee Bucks star together with Stephen Curry

NBA News: LeBron James' former Lakers teammate defends Rudy Gobert after Shaq's comments
NBA

NBA News: LeBron James' former Lakers teammate defends Rudy Gobert after Shaq's comments

Thierry Henry reveals his Five-a-Side team surprisingly not including Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer

Thierry Henry reveals his Five-a-Side team surprisingly not including Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo