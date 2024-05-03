Canelo Alvarez fights Jaime Munguia in what will be a 2024 boxing match. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

In one of the most anticipated boxing events of this year 2024, Canelo Alvarez will face Jaime Munguia with the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles at stake. Discover all the crucial details of this event right here, including the exact date, start time, and a multitude of options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

Undoubtedly, it’s one of the most anticipated fights of 2024, featuring what many consider to be the best pound-for-pound fighter of today, Canelo Alvarez. The undisputed super middleweight champion is set to defend all his belts in what promises to be an intensely contested bout. Alvarez boasts an impressive professional record of 60 wins (39 KOs), 2 losses, and 2 draws in 64 fights.

His opponent, Jaime Munguia, also possesses an enviable boxing record with 43 wins (34 KOs) in the same number of fights. Despite Munguia’s formidable track record, he acknowledges that he’s not the favorite and will need to showcase his immense potential against the formidable Canelo Alvarez.

When will the Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia fight take place?

The 2024 boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles place this Saturday, May 4 at 11:15 PM (ET).

Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:15 PM

CT: 10:15 PM

MT: 9:15 PM

PT: 8:15 PM

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia in the USA

You can watch this 2024 boxing fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia can be watched on DAZN PPV. Other options: Amazon Prime Video PPV.