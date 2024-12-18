Heavyweight champion shares bold predictions ahead of Fury vs. Usyk rematch

As the highly anticipated rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk approaches, boxing legend Lennie Lennox has weighed in with his predictions, stirring excitement among fans. Set for December 21, the fight promises a thrilling showdown, with both fighters looking to cement their place in boxing history.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Lennox, a former undisputed heavyweight champion, expressed confidence in Fury’s chances to reclaim his dominance. “Tyson Fury has the size, the reach, and the adaptability to make adjustments. He knows what’s at stake, and I expect to see a more focused version of him this time around,” Lennox said, according to Marca.

However, Lennox didn’t shy away from praising Usyk’s skills and his remarkable ability to frustrate opponents. “Usyk is a genius in the ring. His movement and ring IQ are unmatched, and he has the confidence of someone who’s already beaten Fury,” Lennox added.

The rematch comes after a first fight that ended in a split decision victory for Usyk. Fury, who was vocal about the result, has since vowed to leave no doubts in the rematch. Lennox believes Fury’s mindset will play a key role in the outcome, noting, “Tyson thrives under pressure. When his back’s against the wall, he finds a way to deliver.”

Oleksandr Usyk punches Tyson Fury during the fight at Arena on May 18, 2024 ( Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

For Usyk, Lennox predicts a more aggressive approach than in the first bout. “He knows Fury will come at him with everything, so he’ll need to take some risks to keep Fury from gaining momentum. If Usyk can land early and disrupt Fury’s rhythm, it could be another long night for the ‘Gypsy King,’” Lennox explained.

Lennox acknowledges the unpredictability of the rematch

Despite leaning slightly toward Fury, Lennox acknowledged the unpredictability of a clash between two elite fighters. “This is as close as it gets in heavyweight boxing. Both have unique styles, and one mistake could change everything,” he said.

Whether Fury’s size and resilience will prevail or Usyk’s technical brilliance will reign supreme, one thing is certain: the world will be watching when these two champions step into the ring.

