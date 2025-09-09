Duke completes visit with high-end recruit

The Duke Blue Devils come off a disappointing elimination in the 2025 NCAA tournament Final Four. They lost to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals after a dramatic collapse opened the door for the Texas team to take the game and challenge the Florida Gators for the national championship.

Jon Scheyer and Co. are preparing to face another challenging college basketball season, but they are also keeping tabs on potential new players. Jordan Smith Jr., a guard from Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.), has been on Scheyer’s wishlist for over a year. Smith is ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the country by 247 Sports and the highest-ranked player to have received an offer from Duke this window.

Smith is a sought-after guard with offers from many other programs, such as Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida State, George Mason, Georgetown, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan, Villanova, and Virginia.

Jon Scheyer visited a top prospect at home

He will be active in the next couple of months, with visits to Arkansas scheduled on Sept. 20 and Kentucky on Oct. 11. Scheyer moved faster than that and visited Smith personally as soon as he had the chance.

Head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils

Matt Giles of Duke Blue Devils on SI writes that Scheyer wanted to build on Jordan Smith Jr.’s visit from November. While he’s planning on visiting campus again, the coach decided to visit Smith at his home on Wednesday, the same day the open recruitment period began.

The Blue Devils had Cooper Flagg for the 2024-25 season and now have Cameron Boozer for the 2025-26 campaign. Scheyer could extend his notable recruiting win streak if Jordan Smith Jr. takes his offer.