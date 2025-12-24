Jake Paul reveals eye‑opening truth about his training after Anthony Joshua KO loss

The aftermath of Jake Paul’s high-profile defeat against Anthony Joshua has been defined by reflection rather than regret. Following a sixth-round knockout loss in Miami, Paul offered a candid assessment of what went wrong inside the ring—and what he believes ultimately cost him the fight.

Despite entering the bout as a heavy underdog, Paul showed early composure against the former heavyweight champion. He landed several clean shots and managed distance well in the opening rounds, momentarily disrupting Joshua’s rhythm before the physical gap between the two fighters became decisive.

By the later rounds, however, fatigue set in. Joshua imposed his size and power, scoring a knockdown in the fifth before forcing a stoppage one round later. Paul later revealed he drove himself to the hospital after the fight, where he was diagnosed with a double broken jaw.

Is conditioning what ultimately failed Jake Paul?

Speaking on his brother’s Impaulsive podcast, Paul pointed to preparation—not courage or skill—as the decisive factor. “I should have gone to altitude to train, that was my biggest mistake,” Paul admitted, explaining that his stamina faded once Joshua began pressing forward. “I needed that extra level of cardio for this.”

Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul in their heavyweight bout. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Paul also revealed that his camp was far from ideal. He had just three weeks to prepare, was forced to add weight rapidly, and dealt with illness during the buildup. “He was imposing his will on me… once those big shots land, it goes downhill from there,” Paul said.

What comes next for Paul after the setback?

Despite the loss, Paul remains committed to boxing. He confirmed plans to return in 2026 once his jaw fully heals, shifting his focus back to opponents closer to his natural weight class. “With better cardio, I could’ve kept fighting,” he said, adding that the experience reinforced both his respect for elite fighters and his desire to improve.

