Drake Maye shares crucial advice from Josh McDaniels ahead of Patriots’ playoff run

There’s no doubt that the New England Patriots are one of the biggest surprises of this NFL season, having already secured a playoff spot and vying for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Drake Maye’s performance has been outstanding, and one of his main motivators has been Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator in Foxborough.

Ahead of the Patriots’ final two games—visiting the Jets and hosting the Dolphins—Maye spoke about the advice he received from McDaniels, already turning his focus toward his first-ever playoff appearance.

“Yeah, I think it’s really important,” the QB started. “Coach McDaniels has talked to me about improving and getting better in practice as you reach the end of the season and reach playoff time. You want to feel like you’re improving in practice, and guys are practicing hard. That translates to the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You want to practice well during the week, and you always feel like you play the best when you have a good week of practice. So, it’s really big on continuing a little winning streak these last couple games, heading into the playoffs feeling good about ourselves and feeling like we’ve still got some work to do.”

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

Maye’s extraordinary season

Drake Maye has emerged as a top-tier MVP candidate in 2025, showing immense growth under the guidance of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The second-year quarterback has flourished in a more structured system, amassing 3,947 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and only 8 interceptions through Week 16.

Advertisement

see also Drake Maye makes major revelation after Patriots’ big Sunday Night Football win over Ravens

His impressive 73.4 QBR and improved decision-making have transformed the Patriots’ offense into one of the league’s most efficient units, solidifying Maye’s status as a cornerstone franchise player and a legitimate threat to win the league’s highest individual honor.

Advertisement

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots

Eyeing the AFC crown

The race for the AFC’s top seed has reached a fever pitch as the New England Patriots (12-3) battle the Denver Broncos (12-3) for the conference’s lone first-round bye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To secure the #1 seed, the Patriots must handle business on the road against the Jets before returning home to face the Dolphins in their season finale. While New England controls its destiny for the AFC East title, they are currently neck-and-neck with Broncos, needing to outpace them in the final two weeks to guarantee home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.