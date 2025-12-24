Trending topics:
NFL

Andy Reid confirms key Patrick Mahomes injury update for Chiefs QB ahead of 2026 season

Andy Reid gave another update on Patrick Mahomes' recovery process with the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid explained that, although Patrick Mahomes will accompany the Kansas City Chiefs in the Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos, the quarterback will not be on the sidelines following his surgery on his left knee.

“Yeah, if he can. I mean, you know, he’s still fairly short after surgery. So, he definitely won’t be on the sideline or any of that. Although he’d like to be, but, he can’t do that right now.”

Mahomes has begun a rehab process that is expected to last at least nine months. Nevertheless, in recent days, Andy Reid himself has said that the player has approached the process in such a way that he could be ready sooner.

How long will Patrick Mahomes be out?

Patrick Mahomes will be out for at least nine months, although the final timeline will depend on how his recovery process goes. The target is for him to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee.

Reid assured that, as Mahomes is currently fully focused on his rehabilitation, he is not taking part in team meetings. What is a fact is that, according to the head coach, Patrick has had a good start to his recovery process.

“He’s not in the meetings. He’s been getting treatment. Just kind of getting settled into that deal. That’s not an easy recovery, but he’s pounding through it and doing a nice job with that part.”

