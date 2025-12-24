Why is Manchester United vs Newcastle the only match on the 2025 Premier League Boxing Day?

Boxing Day in England is more than just a date marked in red on the calendar. For decades, December 26 has been synonymous with non-stop soccer: packed stadiums, crowded pubs, and a full day of Premier League action that became one of the most recognizable cultural hallmarks of British sport. In 2025, however, only one match will take place, featuring Manchester United against Newcastle United.

The 2025/26 season represents a significant exception. The Premier League did not schedule a full round of matches for Boxing Day. Instead, just a single game is set for Friday, December 26: Manchester United vs Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

The rest of matchday 18 was rescheduled for Saturday, December 27, and Sunday, December 28, temporarily breaking a tradition that had endured for over a century.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did the Premier League make this decision?

The main reason is not soccer-related but contractual and structural. The Premier League and its broadcasting partners agreed on a calendar requiring 33 league weekends, leaving only five midweek dates throughout the season. This structure directly reflects broadcast rights sales and the strategic distribution of matches in key viewing slots.

Joelinton of Newcastle United

Advertisement

In 2025, December 26 falls on a Friday, a day considered part of a “standard weekend” in television contracts, rather than a holiday with multiple broadcast windows. To meet the 33-weekend requirement, the league moved most matches to Saturday and Sunday, reserving only one game for Friday.

Advertisement

see also Argentine defender turns down South American giants to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami — Report

Additional pressure comes from the expansion of European competitions—Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League—and the reconfiguration of domestic cups, including FA Cup weekends with exclusive scheduling. The English calendar is tighter than ever, and the Premier League prioritized full weekends, more valuable for television, over a full midweek matchday.

Advertisement

What is the Boxing Day tradition?

The tradition dates back to the late 19th century, when professional soccer began to establish itself as a popular spectacle. The day after Christmas, historically associated with short travels, family gatherings, and collective consumption, found its perfect companion in soccer. Over time, Boxing Day evolved from a social custom into a global showcase: while much of the world went quiet for the holidays, England lit up its stadiums.

For years, matchdays featuring ten games in one day were an essential part of England’s soccer identity. The ritual closed the calendar year in style, with heated rivalries, unpredictable results, and record-breaking audiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The origin of “Boxing Day” goes back to the Middle Ages. On the day after Christmas, the noble classes would give boxes or baskets of food and fruit to their servants. This holiday is celebrated in English-speaking European countries and is also known as the “Second Day of Christmas.”