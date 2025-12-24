It’s safe to say the New York Mets have had an MLB offseason of two tales so far. What started off as a discouraging ride with the departures of Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso has now been looking a tad more promising. However, that doesn’t mean all of their wishes will turn true. On that note, Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette might have to be scratched off Steve Cohen’s shopping list.

MLB’s Opening Day is still a little ways down the road. Thus, time is not exactly of the essence for the Mets. However, New York would like to put together its puzzle for the 2026 season as soon as possible. With Bregman and Bichette still unsigned, the prospect of landing one of two elite free agents is enough for fans to grow hopeful.

However, the latest report around the league indicates that’s more of an utopian scenario than an ideal outcome to a challenging MLB offseason. If New York is unwilling to make a splash to meet Bregman or Bichette’s price tags, then not even the perks of life in The Big Apple can keep the Mets’ dream alive.

“Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette are the best right-handed batting free agents, but likely will command more years than the Mets want to tolerate,” Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon stated on The Athletic.

Alex Bregman at Fenway Park in Boston

How much would Bregman and Bichette cost?

Coming off stellar campaigns for the Red Sox and Blue Jays, both Bregman and Bichette saw their value skyrocket in MLB with reports indicating that they could put pen to paper on ground-breaking deals.

As reported by The Athletic, Bregman is eyeing a six-year, $171 million deal in his next MLB deal. As for Bichette, the shortstop who is willing to shift into the second base position could ask for a five-year, $130 million contract, via ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel.

Cash-strapped

Needless to say, the Mets who already allocate a payroll of $277.3 million may be unwilling to commit to such long-term contracts. While Bichette holds the upper hand in terms of age—turning 28 before the season—his struggles to stay consistent could steer the Mets away.

Regardless of whether Bregman or Bichette sign with the Mets, they look far from done in the MLB offseason. On the contrary, all signs indicate that something is brewing in Queens.

