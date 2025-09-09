KK Arnold admits she didn’t like Azzi Fudd at first

Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold are set to lead the UConn Huskies to another NCAA championship after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks to win last season’s title. While Fudd will play her final season with the Huskies, Arnold will enter her junior campaign, hoping to stay atop women’s college basketball.

The relationship between them didn’t have the best start, as Arnold admitted she didn’t feel comfortable with Fudd’s personality at first. Fortunately, they grew closer and now are eager to defend their national championship, this time without Paige Bueckers.

KK Arnold makes big admission about relationship with Azzi Fudd

Their first interaction rubbed both players the wrong way, as Arnold admitted they couldn’t see eye to eye at the beginning. During a recent episode of “Fudd Around and Find Out,” Arnold revealed her first thoughts about Fudd.

Azzi Fudd #35 of the UConn Huskies

“Even Azzi can say when I first had met her, she thought I was too much for her — [those] were her words,” Arnold said. “Maybe it can come off strong to some people, but like I didn’t really do that much. I was literally just dancing, you know, I was just being me. Like, I felt like really sad. Oh, she upset me. Like I was really upset.”

Fudd said she was upset when Arnold “was doing a lot.” Fortunately, the distance made them grow closer and understand each other better, which led to a solid friendship.

“Towards the end of the year as I read the room, I left her alone. Then I saw the other side of her where she was like smiling at me, which is weird,” Arnold added. “Now it took a whole year for her to warm up. And then the next year we were besties. And now look at us. We’ve come a long way.”

The Huskies have a strong squad for the 2025-26 season, and other than the Gamecocks, it’s hard to see a team challenging them for the championship.